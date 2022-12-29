Whittier Trust Co. Sells 945 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $259.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.52 and a 200 day moving average of $266.65. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.