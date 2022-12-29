Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

