Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases 16,241 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

