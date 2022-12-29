Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $340.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.31. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,196 shares of company stock worth $29,969,803. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

