Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $245.79 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

