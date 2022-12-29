StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $73.47 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

