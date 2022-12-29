Investment Partners LTD. Takes $343,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

