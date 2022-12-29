Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

