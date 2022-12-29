JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.31 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.