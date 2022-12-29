StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,016,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

