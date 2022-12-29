Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,513 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,127,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $193,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GE opened at $81.97 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.