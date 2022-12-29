State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

State Street stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in State Street by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.