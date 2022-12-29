State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.
State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
State Street Stock Down 0.4 %
State Street stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in State Street by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
