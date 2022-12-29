Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

