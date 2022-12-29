Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

