Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 11,545 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

