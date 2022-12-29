Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $709,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 104.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $253.12 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.39.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

