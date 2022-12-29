State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.55 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,289 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

