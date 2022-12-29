Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $267.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 128.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

