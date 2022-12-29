State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $3,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

