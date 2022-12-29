Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $170.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

