Advocate Group LLC Buys 806 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.22 and its 200 day moving average is $297.23. The firm has a market cap of $323.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

