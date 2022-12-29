Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 603.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $76.30 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

