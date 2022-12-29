Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 150 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $265.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.