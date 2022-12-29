Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

