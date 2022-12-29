Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day moving average is $175.26.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

