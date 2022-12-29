Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 56,287 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

