Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 6,810 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.