Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

NYSE:F opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

