Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,128,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,934,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,162,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

