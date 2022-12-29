Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

ABC opened at $167.36 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

