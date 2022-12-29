Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $276.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

