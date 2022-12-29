Gemmer Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $376.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $663.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

