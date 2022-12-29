Patron Partners LLC Has $530,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

