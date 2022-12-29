Patron Partners LLC Buys 340 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

