Patron Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 20,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $403.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

