Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $261.65 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

