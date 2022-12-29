Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

CMCSA opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

