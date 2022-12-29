Choreo LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 50,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.