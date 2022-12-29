Patron Partners LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in BlackRock by 21.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 39.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

BLK opened at $700.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $927.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.82.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

