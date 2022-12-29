American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.8% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 297,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

