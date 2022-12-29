Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $261.42 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.44 and its 200 day moving average is $253.59. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

