Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 272 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

