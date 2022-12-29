Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after buying an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

