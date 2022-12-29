Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $325,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $140.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

