Founders Capital Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Separately, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 0.3 %

Boston Omaha stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million.

Boston Omaha Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.