Lake Street Financial LLC Has $774,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $274.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

