CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.10 million-$628.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.84 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

