Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $430.18 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

