Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,280 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $239.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

