Patron Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,353,461 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 1,458,705 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,771,000 after buying an additional 1,374,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,674,000.

IQLT stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

